Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 TWS earphones promise up to 50-hours of playback time

(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has announced a pair of true wireless active noise cancelling earphones that offer up to 20-hours of continuous playback on a single charge. And there's up to 30 additional hours of charge in the case.

The company also claims its Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW pair are among its most lightweight and comfortable, yet still fit in a large-diameter 9mm HD driver in each ear to ensure there is "deep, powerful bass".

In terms of other specs and features, the earphones come with Bluetooh 5.2 connectivity with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio support, Truewireless Mirroring technology for independent transmission to each bud simultaneously for lower latecy, and are Google Fast Pair-enabled for easy connection to an Android device.

The buds are IPX4-certified for water and sweat proofing, can be run independently of each other, so you can still listen to music or make calls while wearing just one of them, and can be multipaired with numerous devices.

As well as the combined 50-hours of battery life, fast charging is available with 10 minutes of charge providing up to 90 minutes of playback time. It's also important to note that, with active noise cancelling switched on, battery life might be shorter. For example, the buds themselves last for up to 15-hours with ANC on.

The Audio Technica ATH-CKS50TW true wireless ANC earphones are available now, priced at £149.99 in the UK, €169 in Central Europe, and $218 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
