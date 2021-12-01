(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has launched a styish pair of wireless earbuds. Although they lack some premium features, they do cost well under $100.

Called the ATH-SQ1TW, these "true wireless earphones" feature 5.8mm drivers and a low-latency mode, which means, according to Audio-Technica, that your music, games, and videos will always be in sync and delivered to your ears with clear, powerful sound.

You'll also be able to hear your own voice and environmental noises if you need to with the company's hear-through feature. Having said that, the Japanese company's new earbuds do appear to lack active noise cancellation.

Still, they are affordable, and Audio-Technica promises they offer sound is solid. The ATH-SQ1TW also supposedly provide 6.5 hours of playback, with an additional 13 hours from the included charging case, for a total of 19.5 hours. That makes them perfectly suited for everyday use.

They sport a square IPX4-equivalent splashproof design, which is available in six finishes: Blueberry, Caramel, Popsicle, Cupcake, Black, and White. The Blueberry, Caramel, and Cupcake colourways are exclusive to Audio-Technica’s website at launch. The others will be available to buy elsewhere.

If any of this interests you, the ATH-SQ1TW is now available in the US and the UK. They cost $79/£79.99/ €89.

