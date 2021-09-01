Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Audio-Technica headphone news

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO limited edition Lantern Glow revealed

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO limited edition Lantern Glow revealed
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's all go at Audio-Technica at the moment. Just a week after revealing the new ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones, the Japanese company has revealed a limited edition Lantern Glow model of the older ATH-M50x.

Called the ATH-M50xMO, these over-ear cans' colour was selected by A-T fans from around the world - with around 40 per cent of a 13,000 voter pool choosing the golden/orange 'Lantern Glow' finish.

The M50 headphones originally launched way back in 2007. That's why the specification of the M50xMO is more trim than many more up-to-date over-ear offerings - indeed, there's no wireless connectivity here, it's all about the wired connection (there are three cables included) and studio designation.

Spec-wise, these A-T cans comprise two 45mm drivers, mounted on 90-degree swivelling earcups, which can also be collapsed for ease of transportation. Despite the largely plasticky finish, comfort is assured by what Audio-Technica calls "professional-grade earpad and headband material" - and given how well the earlier M50x held up in our experience, we don't doubt that at all.

The ATH-M50xMO is available now, priced £149.99/€169. If you're keener to wait for the newer headphones, however, then an ATH-M50xBT2MO special edition will also arrive later in 2021 (price TBC on that one).

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 1 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO limited edition Lantern Glow revealed
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO limited edition Lantern Glow revealed By Mike Lowe ·
New Bose QC45 headphones officially announced, now available for pre-order
New Bose QC45 headphones officially announced, now available for pre-order By Alex Allegro ·
Jabra lines up a trio of new true wireless headphones, with Elite 7 Pro the new flagship
Jabra lines up a trio of new true wireless headphones, with Elite 7 Pro the new flagship By Chris Hall ·