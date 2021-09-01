(Pocket-lint) - It's all go at Audio-Technica at the moment. Just a week after revealing the new ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones, the Japanese company has revealed a limited edition Lantern Glow model of the older ATH-M50x.

Called the ATH-M50xMO, these over-ear cans' colour was selected by A-T fans from around the world - with around 40 per cent of a 13,000 voter pool choosing the golden/orange 'Lantern Glow' finish.

The M50 headphones originally launched way back in 2007. That's why the specification of the M50xMO is more trim than many more up-to-date over-ear offerings - indeed, there's no wireless connectivity here, it's all about the wired connection (there are three cables included) and studio designation.

Spec-wise, these A-T cans comprise two 45mm drivers, mounted on 90-degree swivelling earcups, which can also be collapsed for ease of transportation. Despite the largely plasticky finish, comfort is assured by what Audio-Technica calls "professional-grade earpad and headband material" - and given how well the earlier M50x held up in our experience, we don't doubt that at all.

The ATH-M50xMO is available now, priced £149.99/€169. If you're keener to wait for the newer headphones, however, then an ATH-M50xBT2MO special edition will also arrive later in 2021 (price TBC on that one).