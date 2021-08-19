(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has introduced a new pair of wireless headphones in the US, UK, and Europe. Called the ATH-M50xBT2, they're a new iteration of the ATH-M50 over-ear studio headphones.

First launched in 2007, the original ATH-M50 is one of Audio-Technica’s most popular, iconic headphones. Next up in the critically acclaimed M-series was the M50x in 2014. In our review of those headphones, we said they had exemplary over-ear audio with a loud, clear, and natural listen throughout the full frequency.

Now, the latest-generation M-series cans are the ATH-M50xBT2. They offer a battery life of 50 hours and the ability to be topped by 3 hours thanks to a 10-minute fast charge. Another key feature is built-in support for Alexa. They bring dual-mics with beamforming technology, too. Audio-Technica said the audio has also been upgraded with AK4331 advanced audio DAC and dedicated internal headphone amp, which results in "clear, high-fidelity sound".

If any of this interests you, the ATH-M50xBT2 are available from 18 August 2021 at Audio Technica's website. They cost £179.99 in the UK and $199 in the US.

