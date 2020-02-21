Audio-Technica debuts more stunning range-topping wooden headphones

Audio-Technica has revealed the latest range-toppers for its wooden headphone range - the Kokutan and Asada Zakura.

Wood has long been used in headphones, of course, and these hand-assembled models from Audio-Technica’s Tokyo factory.

Audio-Technica has long used a variety of woods in its headphones including alpine cheery and teak. This time, it’s chosen striped ebony and the fantastically-named ostrya japonica.

The flagship Kokutan boasts 53mm drivers plus Permendur magnetic circuitry to create a wide sound field and clocks in at £1,700 and is named after the Japanese name for ebony. The high-density hardwood is known for its tonal properties and is also used in making pianos and woodwind instruments.

The half-gloss finish is designed to show off the grain – Audio-Technica says that the appearance will change over time.

These headphones feature Audio-Technica’s own D.A.D.S. (Double Air Damping System) which separates the housing into two acoustic chambers for smoother bass.

The Asada Zakura cost £1,300 and have a warm red finish. Again they use 53mm drivers. This particular rare wood is intended to produce crisper mids and highs.

Both these headphones are making their European debut at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show currently taking place at the Marriott City Centre hotel in Bristol, UK.