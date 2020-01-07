Audio-Technica intros ATH-ANC300TW noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica is no stranger to true wireless headphones, but now it has revealed a noise-cancelling pair here at CES 2020.

The new $249/£209 headphones sit above Audio-Technica's other true wireless earbuds and undercut Apple's AirPods Pro on price in the UK (though matches it in the US).

The ATH-ANC300TW make use of Audio-Technica's established QuietPoint noise-cancelling tech. As with other noise-cancellers, each earbud contains two microphones (one behind the driver and one inside the tube) which pick up noise from around you.

As well as supporting Bluetooth 5.0, they're powered by Qualcomm's TrueWireless Stereo Plus for reliable streaming to both buds simultaneously. As they're Qualcomm-powered, there's also support for aptX HD, too.

Battery life is slightly better than many rivals, with 4.5 hours and an extra 13.5 hours from the charging case.

5.8mm carbon-coated drivers are used so expect them to be able to pack a decent audio punch, certainly compared to many other wireless earbuds on the market.

The earphones work alongside the Audio-Technica mobile app which enables you to choose from set presets; airplane, on-the-go and office/study. You can also check battery life and get a fix on the location of the earbuds if one has been misplaced.

In other news from Audio-Technica at CES 2020, the company showed off a new premium gloss black AT-LPW50PB belt-driven turntable priced at $399/£379.