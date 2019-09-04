Audio-Technica intros new True Wireless headphone duo with up 15 hour battery life

Audio-Technica is introducing two new True Wireless earphones at IFA 2019, following up the ATH-CKR7TW from last year.

True to form, the names aren't exactly friendly - the ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CK3TW - but as you can work out from the model numbers, these new versions slot in underneath the existing model and have friendly price points - £149 and £99.

They also both use Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus tech for a more consistent audio signal from compatible smartphones.

Let's take the £99 models first, as they're likely to be big sellers. They have 5.8mm drivers, are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant and come in four colours: black, white, blue and red.

They have six hours of battery in the buds and 24 hours in the case. That's a formidable offering and indeed the only disadvantage is that they're not available until November.

Stepping up the range, the £149 CKS5TW (main pic, above) has more to offer in terms of materials used and battery life, too, with 15 hours in the buds (wow) and 30 hours in the case. There are also buttons on the buds for the usual music and call control. They're available in black only. Sound quality is also a focus, with 10mm drivers and dual-layer diagpgram for accurate bass.

Finally from Audio-Technica, there's also a new version of the excellent AT-LP5 turntable - the AT-LP5x. There's a raft of updates though, given Audio-Technica's extensive collection of lengthy model numbers, you'd have thought it could have given the deck an entirely new number rather than a mere additional 'x'.

The cartridge is new, as is the direct-drive motor which adds an extra speed - yes, you can now playback at 78rpm should you really want to - you do need to buy a different stylus for that, though. However, the option is there. Once again, there's a preamp and USB output. It costs £349.