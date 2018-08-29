  1. Home
Audio-Technica debuts true wireless buds, plus Bluetooth headphones that last 70 hours

Audio-Technica
- True wireless earphones available for £229 while there's also a sport version for £179

Japanese audio giant Audio-Technica is debuting its first true wireless earphones at IFA 2018 this week. With Bluetooth 5.0 support - as with all Audio-Technica's new wirless headphones - the £229 ATH-CKR7TW pair are able to last up to six hours on a single charge. The aptX and AAC codecs are also supported and the earphones are available in black and grey with a matching charging case.

Like other models from Bang and Olufsen, Bose and others they don't look that small in the ear but the compensation is better sound quality thanks to a specially-tuned 11mm driver. Audio-Technica says that it has isolated the electronics in a separate compartment so that there's no adverse effect on the audio quality. 

There'es also an IPX5-rated sport version of the true wireless earphones - the ATH-SPORT7TW - which will be available for £179 and have 5.8mm drivers. The fit is aided by Freebit earfins (supplied in various sizes) for super stability - we're interested to find out how they perform in wet weather as they're sweat and "weather resistant".

You can also tap the left earphone to hear ambient sounds; useful if you're crossing a busy road. They boast 3.5 hours of battery life but they do support quick charge - a 10 minute charge will give you around 45 minutes of listening. Again there's Bluetooth 5.0 support, too. 

There are also two new wireless headphones from Audio-Technica - the £179 ATH-SR50BT and £99 ATH-SR30BT. The former includes ambient noise-reduction and, like the true wireless sports earphones, the ability to hear ambient noises when you need. It also has a 28 hour battery life and is available in black or brown. The ATH-SR30BT boast an incredible 70 hour battery life, while they're also available in four different finishes; charcoal black, blue gray, pink gray and natural grey.

Finally, if wired headphones are more your thing, Audio-Technica is also introducing a new version of the excellent ATH-MSR7 headphones - the ATH-MSR7b is available in gunmetal and black for £219.

They're designed to be even more portable, shaving 53g of the weight (we didn't feel they were that heavy anyway, to be honest). These headphones are designed specifically with Hi-Res Audio players in mind.

Check out all the latest announcements from IFA 2018

