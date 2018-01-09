Audio-Technica launches ANC700BT wireless over-ear headphones with noise-cancellation and 30 hour battery life

Audio-Technica has announced a complete range of new headphones at CES 2018, covering sports, in-ear and over-ear. The headphone company has ticked off many of the modern-day features music consumers want from their 'phones, including noise-cancellation, wireless streaming and high-resolution audio support.

Starting with the ATH-ANC700BT, which are an over-ear pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones that are the latest model in Audio Technica's QuietPoint range of noise-cancelling headphones.

The ANC700BTs claim to block out 90 per cent of external ambient noise thanks to feedback-based noise-cancelling technology. Inside the ear cups are 40mm drivers which deliver a "clear and detailed sonic performance" and because they support aptX audio, the ANC700BTs can deliver CD-quality sound over a wireless connection. Attach a cable to them though and plug them into your music source, the ANC700BT can support and playback high-resolution audio.

If you're planning to use them on long plane journeys, then you'll be pleased to know the ANC700BT can run for a full 25 hours on a single charge in wireless noise cancelling mode. Switch noise cancellation off and that extends to 30 hours. Opt for noise cancellation in wired mode and battery life extends even further to 45 hours. Switching noise cancelling mode on and off is as simple as tapping the left ear cup, while a range of swipe gestures can control music playback and answer calls. The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT will be available from Spring for £199.

The Japanese headphone manufacturer has also extended high-resolution audio support to the new ATH-DSR5BT wireless in-ear headphones. The in-ears sport a neckband design and feature Audio-Technica's Pure Digital Drive system technology, which appears in the company's ATH-DSR9BT over-ear headphones. This system loses the DAC and therefore the digital-to-analogue conversion, to keep a completely digital signal from source to your ears. From our experience listening to the DSR9BTs, it can prove to be incredibly effective.

Inside the ear pieces are dual phase push pull drivers, which sees a 9.8mm driver placed opposite an 8.8mm one. They move together in opposite directions and are set out of phase to reduce distortion and improve timing.

Bluetooth aptX HD is supported, which means you can listen to 24-bit/48kHz quality audio over a wireless connection if you have compatible files, but AAC is supported too.

The neckband has been designed to be as ergonomic as possible, and in doing so, Audio-Technica has placed the microphone and music playback controls in front of the neck for easy operation. They will be available from Spring 2018 for £349.

Also announced in Las Vegas are the ATH-S200BT wireless over-ear headphones. At a very affordable £59, the S200BT offer a 40 hour battery life, a lightweight 190g design and a foldable, portable design. Inside the ear cups are 40mm drivers while on the left ear cup has playback controls and an integrated microphone for hands-free calls. The S200BTs will be available from Spring in black, white, red or blue colour finishes.

Finally, Audio-Technica has a couple of sports-orientated pairs of in-ear headphones in the ATH-SPORT70BT and -SPORT50BT. They benefit from the company's signature sound to keep you moving while you workout. Both sport an ear-hook design to keep them secure while you're exercising and an IPX5 rating keeps them protected against rain and sweat. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to six hours of playback time and music can be controlled via buttons on the left earpiece.

Both models have 9mm drivers, but the SPORT70BT has a switchable ambient noise function, which lets external noise in with the tap of the left ear piece. They will be available from Spring in black or gold colour finishes for £119. The SPORT50BT meanwhile will be available at the same time in black, pink, turquoise and yellow colour finishes for £69.