Audio Technica goes hi-res audio crazy with barrage of new headphones

Audio Technica is no stranger to headphones and at CES 2017 the company has introduced what it considers to be some of its best pairs to date. Chief among Audio Technica's announcements are the ATH-DSR9BT and ATH-DSR7BT, the first Bluetooth headphones from Audio Technica to use its Pure Digital Drive system.

The system claims to keep the audio signal completely digital from source to headphone speaker driver, to keep interference to a complete minimum and keep the sound faithful to the original recording.

Sound is pumped through proprietary 45mm True Motion D/A speaker drivers and because the signal is kept digital the entire time, without the need for analogue conversion, Audio Technica says the result is "truly accurate and natural audio reproduction".

Both pairs can support hi-res audio up to 24-bit/48kHz over Bluetooth connections and 24-bit/96kHz via USB. The DSR9BT and DSR7BT will be available from February 2017 for £499 and £299 respectively.

Elsewhere in Audio Technica's 2017 repertoire are the ATH-SR9 Sound Reality over-ears with 45mm True Motion hi-res audio drivers. They sport a similar design to the DSR9BTs, but lose out on a wireless connection and Pure Digital Drive system. Still, they're said to deliver "superior and natural response times and a well-balanced pro-grade sound. They can be yours for £465 from February.

If you'd rather have wireless headphones for a more wallet-friendly price, Audio Technica has you covered with the new ATH-AR3BT. They've inherited sound technology from the rather excellent MSR7s and feature 40mm dynamically-tuned drivers. Other internal design aspects help to minimise distortion and produce a well-detailed sound. The built-in rechargeable battery promises to last around 30 hours, but you're given a 1.2m cable in case you run out. They'll be available from March for £125.

Audio Technica also has a new five-strong range of Live Sound series headphones. All five pairs are in-ear models and have been designed to "bring the impact and excitement of the live concert experience to everyday listening". They'll be available from March, with prices will range from £35 to £339.