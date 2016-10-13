Ditching the DAC: Audio-Technica DSR9BT Bluetooth headphones go all-digital with Pure Digital Drive tech

If you're looking for a pair of high quality Bluetooth headphones to make the most of your tracks then Audio-Technica looks like it has just the ticket: the ATH-DSR9BT (and little brother ATH-DRS7BT).

These new cans ditch the DAC - that's the digital-to-analogue process used in other headphones - for the first fully digital delivery from source to drivers, dubbed Pure Digital Drive by the Japanese company. And as there's no analogue conversion in this proprietary process there's no added distortion, hence the most accurate reproduction.

Unlike other headphones the DSR9BT include what Audio-Technica calls a “Dnote chipset”, which commands four voice coils in the headphones' 45mm drivers for optimum dynamics and clarity (the DSR7BT has just one coil, which is the primary difference between the pair).

With aptX HD on board these over-ears ensure the best from your tracks, with support for 24-bit/96kHz playback (assuming you have an aptX HD capable source device - which isn't the case with many smartphones, for example). There's also standard aptX, AAC and SBC codecs too, to leave no stone unturned. Three lights to the side of the headphones are used to visually illustrate the quality level of the stream being transmitted.

Without the worry of wires, Audio-Technica has positioned volume controls to the side of the earcups. And if you do choose to go wired then a micro-USB port can be used to deliver the music in equal high quality via the included cable.

However, if you're a high-end audio head who's already pining for a pair then you'll have to wait: these headphones are not due for their official announcement until CES in January 2017. Price-wise, expect the DSR9BT to cost under £500 and DSR7BT under £300.

We're at the Audio-Technica Experience 2016 preview event in Japan, so expect a full rundown of these all-new Bluetooth headphones in the coming days.

