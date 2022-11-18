(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes you need to rename your AirPods. Maybe you want to be able to tell one pair from another pair you own, or you recently acquired a used pair and want to change the name. Whatever the reason may be, you can easily change the name of your AirPods using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And, yes, you can rename any AirPods model, from the Pro to the Max.

How to rename AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your device - you can even be wearing them while you rename them.

On iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings, then tap the name of your AirPods near the top of the screen. Tap the current name, enter a new name, then tap Done.

On Mac:

Go to Apple menu, choose System Settings, click the name of your AirPods in the sidebar (you may need to scroll down), then enter a new name.

Note: When you're signed in with the same Apple ID on multiple devices, the new name will update across devices.

