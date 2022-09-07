Apple's new AirPods Pro feature H2 chip, personalised Spatial Audio

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has introduced a new pair of AirPods Pro. The new version features an upgraded built-in processor, and custom drivers as well as new Spatial Audio.

At the heart of the new AirPods Pro is the updated custom processor called the H2, which has enabled a handful of new noise cancelling, spatial audio and transparency abilities.

-

Combined with the custom drivers in the buds, Apple claims you'll hear much more clarity across multiple frequencies, so they should offer a better music listening experience.

The updated chip has also enabled something that Apple calls 'personalised Spatial Audio', which can use an image of your ear canal to adjust the 360-degree sound mix to fit your ears.

As well as that, the new buds have better noise cancelling and can remove up to twice as much noise from your surroundings than the first AirPods Pro. This is aided further by a new ear tip design with a better passive seal.

Apple has also improved the transparency feature which allows you to hear what's going on around you, with an adaptive transparency feature that can process 48,000 times per second to adjust the transparency depending on what's happening in your vicinity.

Best Lightning headphones in 2022 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 26 August 2022 · What are the top headphones that feature a Lightning connector? We've compiled the very best in this guide.

Like the previous AirPods Pro it has a touch sensitive stem control for skipping tracks, pausing and switching through ANC modes, but also now has a swipe gesture capability so you can swipe up and down to increase or decrease the volume.

As for battery, you now get up to 6 hours of music playback out of the case, and up to 30 hours including the battery in the charging case. That's about 6 hours more total than the last version.

The charging case has been updated in other ways too, offering the ability to charge it from your Apple Watch charging puck as well as being Qi and MagSafe charging capable. It does - of course - still have a Lightning port for wired charging.

It's got a built in speaker, which works with FindMy to help you locate the AirPods more easily when you lose them. When you set it to play sound, it can play it louder, and each bud can also play that FindMy alert individually.

The new AirPods Pro are available for pre-order from 9 September, with shipping kicking off on 23 September. Price: $249.

Writing by Cam Bunton.