Apple AirPods Pro 2 to launch on 7 September

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is holding an event on 7 September and it is expected to be a busy one.

Alongside the iPhone 14 models, the company is also expected to announce three Apple Watch models at the event, including a rugged Watch Pro model and it looks like the next generation of the AirPods Pro will be announced too.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman - who has a great track record when it comes to Apple information - has said that the successor to the AirPods Pro that launched in October 2019 will be unveiled at the Far Out event.

Gurman didn't reveal anymore information about the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in his Power On newletter, though there have been several rumours surrounding the wireless headphones over the past few months.

There have been some conflicting reports about their design, with some suggesting they will go down the Samsung Galaxy Buds route and ditch the stem, while others have said they will look like the AirPods 3 but with tips.

In terms of features, some rumours have suggested the AirPods Pro 2 could come with health monitoring features, such as the ability to monitor heart rate, detect head movement and count steps. It's also been said the noise cancellation will improve slightly and ambient light sensors will be on board.

A new wireless chip is also expected, along with battery improvements. You can catch up on all the AirPods Pro 2 rumours in the run up to Apple's event in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.