Are AirPods waterproof? Water resistance explained

(Pocket-lint) - Apple changed the game when it released the first pair of AirPods, making true wireless earbuds mainstream overnight, and you'll likely see a few pairs walking down any busy street in capital cities around the world.

One big question that a lot of users have about the earbuds, though, is whether they're waterproof - we've got all the answers for you, broken down by each model of AirPods on the market. Just find your model and you'll know if they're waterproof.

Apple's fanciest AirPods model is still the AirPods Pro, which is in-ear and has active noise-cancelling to make sure that you feel bubbled up while you move around or sit and chill with some tunes.

They're also the pair that first brought proper water resistance to the table, with IPX4 water resistance. This means they can withstand splashes of liquid and are fine with sweat, but it doesn't mean they're completely waterproof.

That means submerging them in water will still be a very risky business, so swimming with them is absolutely off the tablet.

The newest AirPods on the block are the third-generation model which adopts the look and feel of AirPods Pro, just without the in-ear tip and some other features. There's no active noise-cancelling, for example.

They do, however, have the same water resistance rating as the AirPods Pro, so you get IPX4 resistance again, making them once more fine for exercise and use in light rain. Again, you'll want to definitely avoid submerging them at any point.

If we keep moving back in time, the second-generation model of AirPods, which is still available to buy from Apple today, was released long enough ago that it has no water resistance rating whatsoever.

That means that it doesn't have any guarantee that it'll cope with sweat, rain or splashes of liquid, making it quite a fragile bit of audio tech by today's standards.

Finally arriving back at the very beginning, the picture for the original AirPods is unsurprisingly the same as for the second-generation version - you won't find any water resistance here to speak of. Once again, that means no splashes or sweating are covered.

This is to be expected given how long ago the first version of AirPods came out, so if you're still rocking an original pair you'll want to be pretty careful.

