You may not think of your ears as one of the dirtiest places on your body, but when you think about it, they can be. Ears get sweaty and gunked up with wax and should consistently be cleaned, but often get overlooked. Just like how your ears should be cleaned, so should the things you stick in and on your ears: your earbuds and headphones.

If you own a pair of AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even AirPods Max, you might've noticed some wax build-up on them, and perhaps you've tried to clean them with a toothpick before, but in order to properly clean them you'll need actual supplies. But, what's the perfect way to clean your AirPods without damaging them?

Luckily for you, Apple released support documentation for customers looking to safely clean their earbuds and headphones. Here are the official steps from Apple and with my personal user-experience, to clarify how to best clean your AirPods.

How to clean and disinfect your in-ear AirPods and over-ear AirPods Max

Apple is specific about how you should physically cleanse your earbuds and headphones. Below are the basics, but if we also answer more questions you may have about how to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max further.

Cleaning the exterior surfaces

Apple mentions soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, perfumes, solvents, detergents, acids or acidic foods, insect repellents, sunscreen, oil, and hair dye as possible products that might stain or damage your headphones or earbuds. If you're in that situation, you can gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max using isopropyl alcohol wipes, ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

When it comes to the AirPods Max Smart Case, we recommend using a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. You can slightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Either way, allow the case to dry, and stray from using abrasive materials.

Cleaning the buds themselves

To clean your AirPods and AirPods Pro charging case, use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. You can slightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol, but again, do not get any liquid in the charging port. If you need to clean the Lightning connector, use a clean, dry, soft-bristled brush. But avoid putting anything directly in the charging ports.

You can also use a toothpick to clean your AirPods and AirPods Pro, but be careful. Make sure to lightly use the toothpick to remove any visible wax on the headphones. Aggressively using a toothpick to clean your headphones may damage the speakers of the headphones, so just be sure to tread lightly.

Be cautious of using water to clean

On your AirPods Max, you can also use a soft lint-free cloth that's either dry or slightly wet with fresh water. But never run your headphones underwater. You can't get liquid in any openings. The same goes for your AirPods. If they come in contact with liquid, including sweat from a workout, wipe them down with a dry microfiber cloth. If you need to clean the microphone and speaker meshes on your earbuds, use a dry cotton swab.

Cleaning your AirPods Max cushions and headband

Apple actually recommends you make a solution, follow the recipe and steps below.

In a clean container, mix 1 tsp. (5 mL) of liquid laundry detergent into 1 cup (250 mL) of water. Then, you can remove the cushions from the ear cups to clean. When ready, dip a lint-free cloth into the soapy water solution, wring it out a bit, and rub the cloth on the cushions and headband gently for one minute each.

When you clean the headband, Apple said to hold your AirPods Max upside down to "prevent liquid from flowing into the headband attachment point."

Apple also recommended you wipe the cushions and headband clean with a separate cloth that's slightly dampened with fresh water. To dry them, you should use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Make sure to remove any excess moisture, and then lay your AirPods Max flat to dry for at least a day.

I recommend that you do not reattach the cushions to your headphones until they are completely dry and ready to be used again.

Additionally, you shouldn't use any cleaning solutions on the speaker mesh of the AirPods and AirPods Pro or on the knit mesh canopy and ear cushions of your AirPods Max.

How to clean AirPods Max if they have a stain

If your AirPods Max are exposed to anything that might cause stains or other damage, Apple said to wipe them clean with a cloth "slightly dampened with fresh water" and dry with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Make sure not to get any liquid in the openings, and never use sharp objects or abrasive materials to clean your AirPods Max. You also shouldn't attempt to use your AirPods Max until they're completely dry after being cleaned.

FAQ

Q: Can you run your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max under water?

No. Don't run them under water. You need to avoid getting moisture in any openings. The AirPods (1st and 2nd generation), the charging case, the AirPods Max, and the Smart Case all aren't waterproof or water resistant.

If any water has accumulated in the ear tip of one of your AirPods, Apple said to tap the AirPod on a soft, dry, lint-free cloth with the ear tip opening facing downward to remove. Then, pull off the ear tips from each AirPod and rinse the ear tips with water. Don't use cleaning agents. Wipe the ear tips with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, and make sure that the ear tips are completely dry before reattaching to each AirPod.

Q: Can you submerge your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max in cleaning agents?

No. According to Apple's website you should not submerge your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max in cleaning agents

Q: Why should you clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max?

After a while, especially with in-ear headphones, wax can build up on your AirPods. When ear wax builds up on your headphones, it may seem like your AirPods are no longer working when all they really need is a good clean. Cleaning your AirPods will improve the sound quality and will help them last longer.