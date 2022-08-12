(Pocket-lint) - We put headphones on perhaps one of the dirtiest areas on our bodies: Our ears. They get sweaty and gunked up with wax and need to be cleaned. If you own a pair of AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even AirPods Max, you might've noticed some build-up on them, but perhaps you're worried about damaging your Apple device by putting water or chemical cleaners on them. They are, after all, pricey. Who knows what will affect them? Well, Apple does, and it has released support documentation for customers looking to safely clean their earbuds and headphones. Here are the official steps, straight from Apple.

If you're looking to sanitize your Apple earbuds and headphones, these are the only approved cleaning agents you can use:

Apple is specific about how you should physically cleanse your earbuds and headphones. Below are the basics, but if we also answer more questions you may have about how to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max further in this guide. For instance, what should you do if the cushions on your AirPods Max are stained? Can you submerge your earbuds and headphones in cleaning agents? What about water? We answer it all.

Apple mentions soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, perfumes, solvents, detergents, acids or acidic foods, insect repellents, sunscreen, oil, and hair dye as possible products that might stain or damage your headphones or earbuds. If you're in that situation, you can gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max using isopropyl alcohol wipes, ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

To clean your AirPods and AirPods Pro charging case, use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. You can slightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol, but again, do not get any liquid in the charging port. If you need to clean the Lightning connector, use a clean, dry, soft-bristled brush. But avoid putting anything directly in the charging ports.

On your AirPods Max, you can also use a soft lint-free cloth that's either dry or slightly wet with fresh water. But never run your headphones under water. You can't get liquid in any openings. The same goes for your AirPods. If they come in contact with liquid, including sweat from a workout, wipe them down with a dry microfiber cloth. If you need to clean the microphone and speaker meshes on your earbuds, use a dry cotton swab.

Don't use any cleaning solutions on the speaker mesh of the AirPods and AirPods Pro or on the knit mesh canopy and ear cushions of your AirPods Max.

No. Don't run them under water. You need to avoid getting moisture in any openings. The AirPods (1st and 2nd generation), the charging case, the AirPods Max, and the Smart Case all aren't waterproof or water resistant.

If any water has accumulated in the ear tip of one of your AirPods, Apple said to tap the AirPod on a soft, dry, lint-free cloth with the ear tip opening facing downward to remove. Then, pull off the ear tips from each AirPod and rinse the ear tips with water. Don't use cleaning agents. Wipe the ear tips with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, and make sure that the ear tips are completely dry before reattaching to each AirPod.

No. Apple said you shouldn't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

No. Apple said not to submerge your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max in cleaning agents.

If your AirPods Max are exposed to anything that might cause stains or other damage, Apple said to wipe them clean with a cloth "slightly dampened with fresh water" and dry with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Make sure not to get any liquid in the openings, and never use sharp objects or abrasive materials to clean your AirPods Max. You also shouldn't attempt to use your AirPods Max until they're completely dry after being cleaned.

Best wireless headphones 2022: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more By Conor Allison · 23 June 2022 Whether you're searching for on-ear or over-ear, favour top-end features or your wallet, we've tried them all.

Yes. Apple actually recommends you make a little solution and gives specific steps on what to do next. In a clean container, mix 1 tsp. (5 mL) of liquid laundry detergent into 1 cup (250 mL) of water. Then you can remove the cushions from the ear cups to clean. When ready, dip a lint-free cloth into the soapy water solution, wring it out a bit, and rub the cloth on the cushions and headband gently for one minute each, Apple said.

When you clean the headband, Apple said to hold your AirPods Max upside down to "prevent liquid from flowing into the headband attachment point". Apple also recommended you wipe the cushions and headband clean with a separate cloth that's slightly dampened with fresh water.. To dry them, you should use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Make sure to remove any excess moisture, and then lay your AirPods Max flat to dry for at least a day.

Do not reattach the cushions to your headphones until they are completely dry and ready to be used again.

Sure, you can clean your AirPods Max Smart Case. Just use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. You can slightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Either way, allow the case to dry, and never use abrasive materials on it.

Check out Apple's support hub for more instructions on how to care for your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.