Apple might not switch to USB-C on AirPods cases until 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Next year, Apple could introduce a new version of the AirPods with a charging case that supports USB-C, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But that means this year's earbuds case would have Lightning.

Kuo is widely known for accurately predicting Apple's product roadmap, and according to him, consumers shouldn't expect USB-C on the AirPods Pro 2. Apple is rumoured to launch those earbuds later this year. Kuo thinks their case may still feature a Lightning port. If you want an AirPods case with a USB-C port, you'll have to wait until 2023, he said. Keep in mind, in May, Kuo suggested that Apple’s also working on an iPhone with USB-C.

The USB-C iPhone is also expected next year, so perhaps Apple plans to launch both together as part of a final switch to the industry-standard connector. The company first began switching to USB-C with the iPad.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 9, 2022

It's all likely because of a new EU law that will require all smartphones sold to come with USB-C support by autumn 2024. It's not just phones that will be affected. Other electronic devices that feature wired charging, such as tablets and cameras, must adopt it also. If they want to be sold within EU countries, at least. The legislation was designed to cut down on electronic waste.

By using the same cable and charger between devices and generations, it will even shrink packaging as products can ship without either in the box.

Apple reporter Mark Gurman recently said Apple is already testing iPhone models with USB-C. Like Kuo, he also said those devices likely won't hit the market until 2023 at the earliest.

