(Pocket-lint) - One of the coolest aspects of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro is how easy they are to find them if you lose them. It's a benefit of being an embedded user in the Apple ecosystem. You can locate them from an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or you can use the web from any device. It's incredibly easy and takes mere seconds. So, if you misplaced your earbuds or think they've been swiped, have no fear.

Also: How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro

squirrel_widget_6189015

You need an iPhone or iPad running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, along with the FindMy app running on your phone or tablet. Or, you could use a Mac instead of an iOS device. There's also icloud.com on the web.

Either way, you need a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, obviously.

It's easy. Just follow these steps:

Launch the FindMy app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Or, you can log in to icloud.com to find your device.

You can use the map to find the last known location. Select the Devices tab. This will show all the devices you have registered. Find your AirPods or AirPods Pro. If the earbuds are in Bluetooth range, hit 'Play Sound' to emit an alarm. You can then listen for your wireless earbuds and find them that way.

If your AirPods or AirPods Pro are offline or out of range or need to charge, you might see their last known location in the Find My app, or you might see "No location found" or "Offline." You can't play a sound to find them, but you might be able to get directions to the location where they were last connected. If they come online again, you can get a notification on your iPhone or iPad or Mac that you use with them.

Why Philips Go headphones are perfect for sports and exercise By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 30 March 2022 There's no one-size fits-all when it comes to finding the right earphones to use during workouts and exercise. What works for you might be something c...

If you have an iPhone 12 or later, you can set up alerts so that, if you leave your AirPods (third generation), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max behind, you will be notified.

Open the Find My app. Go to the Devices tab, and choose your AirPods. Under Notifications, tap Notify When Left Behind.

See Apple's support page for more details about how to find your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max should they be stolen or lost.

To see reviews of each of these devices, see:

The editors at Pocket-lint have also spent years playing with and using Apple's headphones and have come up with an in-depth guide outlining all the top tips and tricks. Check out that neat roundup here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.