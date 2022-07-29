(Pocket-lint) - If you own a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro, then you know the wireless earbuds seamlessly work within Apple’s product ecosystem. But that doesn't mean you're not wondering how to connect them to a Mac computer.

It's not as intuitive as it is on an iPhone or iPad, after all. No worries. Pairing your Apple earbuds to a Mac is relatively easy, neverthless. Pocket-lint has detailed every step of the process, whether you’re using a MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini, and so on.

If your AirPods or AirPods are not currently connected with your iPhone, you can connect them directly with your Mac. (See Apple's support page about how to switch your AirPods to another device.)

To begin the connection process, you need a Mac computer - no matter if it's a desktop or a laptop. But it must be running macOS Big Sur. You also need a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, of course.

With your AirPods or AirPods Pro in their case, open the lid. Press and hold either the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes white. Or, the noise control button (on AirPods Max only) On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Preferences. Then click, Bluetooth. Select AirPods in the Devices list. If your AirPods support it, click Enable to be able to say "Hey Siri" to start using Siri with your AirPods. You will be prompted to ask to improve Siri and Dictation.

Your AirPods or AirPods Pro should now sync up with your Mac, allowing you to listen to music and more.

When your AirPods or AirPods Pro are connected with your Mac or MacBook laptop, you can use them to listen to music, use Siri, or handle phone calls.

Apple has a support page on how to use AirPods with your Mac, how to change when your AirPods connect to your Mac, and how to turn Spatial Audio on or off on your Mac. Be sure to check those out for more details about how to use the AirPods and AirPods Pro with Mac. Pocket-lint also has a tips and tricks guide on how to use the AirPods here. For reviews of both Apple's wireless earbuds and the headphones, see below.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.