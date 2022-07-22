(Pocket-lint) - Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't immune to bugs and glitches. Sometimes things go a little haywire. Perhaps your Bluetooth connection to your iPhone is acting up. Luckily, you can reset Apple's wireless earbuds. It's a little trick you can do to get them back in working order. It might not be the answer all the time. But it's worth a shot.

Here's how to reset your AirPods and AirPods Pro.

It's honestly a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to "factory reset" your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Place your AirPods or AirPods Pro on its charging case. Make sure the lid is closed. After 30 seconds, open the lid of your case to connect to your iPhone or iPad. On either device, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the blue "i" icon next to your AirPods. If you don't see your AirPods in Settings > Bluetooth, go to the next step. Tap Forget This Device and tap again to confirm. Open the lid and press and hold the button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds. Wait until the status light flashes amber and then white.

If you use an Android phone, the first two steps are the same, and then it's different. See below.

Go to Settings > Connected Devices. Hit the cog icon next to your AirPods or AirPods Pro. Tap Forget and then Forget device to confirm.

Once you reset your AirPods or AirPods Pro, the wireless earbuds will no longer automatically recognise devices paired to your iCloud account. Opening an AirPods case near an iOS device will begin the setup process just as if you were using it for the first time. For more tips and tricks on how to master Apple's wireless earbuds, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

You can factory reset the original AirPods, the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, or the noise-canceling AirPods Pro.

