(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced the third generation of its standard AirPods, which will feature the company's Spatial Audio technology, already present on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The third generation of AirPods have been redesigned - both on the outside and the inside. They borrow design details from the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems than the second generation AirPods and force sensors for more control of your phone calls and music.

Inside, Apple has added a low distortion driver, which is claimed to deliver powerful bass and "crisp, clean frequencies".

While the third-generation AirPods don't offer noise cancellation like the more expensive AirPods Pro, they do offer water and sweat resistance, as well as Adaptive EQ. According to Apple, Adaptive EQ is designed to give you the best audio experience for your ears, customised and adpated in real time.

There's said to be a longer battery life too - as you would probably expect. The third-generation AirPods are said to offer six hours of listening time, and a total of 30 hours listening time if you include the extra charges from the wireless charging case, which is also MagSafe compatible now too.

As with previous AirPods, the third generation AirPods have the quick one-tap setup to Apple devices, and they will switch automatically between all of your Apple devices too. They are also compatible with the Find My network.

The third generation Apple AirPods are available to order from 18 October for $179 in the US, placing them in between the AirPods (2nd Gen) and the AirPods Pro. UK pricing has yet to be announced.

