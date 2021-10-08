Apple AirPods Pro 2 may not arrive until late 2022, but are expected to feature improved noise cancelling

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will release the AirPods Pro 2 in Q3 2022 with a slew of minor upgrades.

That's the latest suggestion from industry leaker AppleLeaksPro, who, as shown in the Tweet below, updated a previous report to note that the wireless earbuds will land late next year.

Previously, the leaker suggested that the upgrade over the first-gen AirPods Pro would arrive in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022, but that's now been revised.

We don't just have a speculative release date, either, with boosted battery life, improved noise cancelling and ambient light sensors all tipped to feature on the rumoured model.

Let me update this report. Not coming until Q3 2022 https://t.co/O3FNmnS4S2 — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 7, 2021

Like the current generation's retail price, it's also indicated that AirPods Pro 2 would arrive with a $249 price tag. And, as a side note, we've recently seen the AirPods Pro dip below the $200/£200 mark for the first time.

No reason for the supposed delay was provided in the tweet updating the initial report, which, of course, leaves things very much open to interpretation. It could be a regulation change in Apple's launch strategy, or perhaps even a tragedy of the ongoing electronic chip shortages.

As with any leaks and rumours of this nature, though, it's also very possible that all this information is just plain inaccurate.

We're still a long way away from the now-rumoured release date, after all, and plenty can also change between now and then.

What we would say, though, is that the upgraded features mooted in the initial report from AppleProLeaks do follow what we saw with the AirPods 2 upgrade, and therefore can't be ruled out at this stage.

We'll be logging all of the AirPods Pro 2 rumours, so stay tuned for more information over the next few months.