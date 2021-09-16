Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

AirPods 3 production purportedly already underway, so when will they be released?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple’s California Streaming event came and went, with updates to the iPhone lineup, the iPad, and Apple Watch. However, news on the upcoming AirPods 3 went unannounced - despite the fact numerous notable Apple leakers all pointed to the event as a possible unveiling opportunity. 

Regardless, further reports seem to indicate that Apple is preparing yet another event later in the month of September to present a new lineup of redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, alongside a larger Apple silicon iMac and, of course, new AirPods. 

The information regarding AirPods 3 already being in production comes from Digitimes, who in their paywalled report detail how the Cupertino company has already begun receiving finalized shipments of the new headphones by suppliers.

On paper at least, it sounds more logical to introduce a redesigned set of AirPods alongside the ever-so-slightly redesigned new iPhone 13 series, considering that the original AirPods were first introduced alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016 when Apple decided to nix the headphone jack from its devices. 

As we already know, however, that won’t be the case, and we’re now all the more likely to see a new set of the wireless headphones alongside the company’s new Mac lineup in just a few weeks. 

In case you're wondering what a new edition of AirPods might look like, a leak from April seems to give us a general idea of the new design: a shorter, boxier case and stems, bringing it more in line with the AirPods Pro sans adjustable rubber tips. 

Pocket-lint has spent months extensively covering all the known details of the upcoming AirPods 3, so to check out our entire recap, click here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 16 September 2021.
