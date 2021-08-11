(Pocket-lint) - Several features will be arriving for Apple's AirPods when the iOS 15 software launches later this year, including proper support for the company's Find My network.

Along with Conversation Boost and Spatial Audio, it looks like the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will link to your Apple ID rather than just working with Precision Finding when the next software build arrives.

The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will work in a similar way to Apple AirTags, using Bluetooth technology to pinpoint their location when you're near them but aren't sure exactly where they are. They will also show their location on a map, even when they aren't connected to your iPhone or iPad.

In order for this to work, the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max need to be linked to a user's Apple ID, which 9to5Mac has spotted in iOS 15's internal code. It's said the original AirPods and AirPods 2 aren't compatible with this feature and while the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will be linked to an Apple ID, they won't offer the activation lock feature other Apple devices have.

By linking to an Apple ID though, the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will continue to send their location to that user even if someone else connects them to another device. 9to5Mac also spotted some animations in the iOS 15 beta 5 that shows users how to remove AirPods from the Find My Network too.

Apple's iOS 15 is expected to be released in September this year, alongside the new iPhone 13 models.