(Pocket-lint) - If the latest reports are true, Apple has a bunch of new hardware announcements planned for the next six months or so.

The Cupertino company reportedly plans to start production on the third-generation AirPods, aka AirPods 3, in August, for release in the second half of 2021. It's also planning to sell a new version of the iPhone SE with 5G in the first half of next year. This is all according to unnamed sources speaking to Nikkei.

Nikkei, which has a great track record when it comes to leaking supply channel-related Apple news, said Apple is choosing to not update the iPhone 12 Mini. Instead, it will focus on upgrading the iPhone SE. Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup will be entirely 5G, with the next iPhone SE running a Qualcomm 5G chip as well as a yet-to-be-announced A15 processor. The phone will reportedly keep its 4.7-inch LCD displays and home button with Touch ID, too.

Beyond the iPhone SE 5G, Nikkei claimed Apple might release new versions of the MacBook Pro sometime later this year. They'll come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes and will run Apple-designed Arm processors. Interestingly, they won't have a Touch Bar, and they will pack MagSafe charging.

As for the new AirPods, details were thin. But with mass production kicking off next month, it's assumed that they could launch as soon as September alongside the next iPhone. However, Apple could wait to launch them with its new MacBook Pros or some other products later in the year.