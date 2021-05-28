Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple's 2022 AirPods Pro might feature fitness-tracking motion sensors

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
- Forget about the 2021 update

(Pocket-lint) - Apple typically updates its popular products annually, and the AirPods lineup is no different. There have been plenty of leaks, from images to purported specs, about the next-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. But a new report is looking even further, to the 2022 updates.

Bloomberg has reiterated that AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 will land this year, but apparently, they'll be updated again next year, with the Pro model gaining motion sensors with fitness tracking features. Apple has also considered eliminating the stems from the AirPods Pro and plans to test out the design on a fresh pair of Beats-branded wireless earbuds that LeBron James may have been wearing in recent Instagram pics.

The stems on the base AirPods might also be shortened. It also looks like they won't get active noise cancellation.

Finally, Apple is exploring new colours for the over-ear AirPods Max headphones it released in December, and it's developing new HomePod products such as an Apple TV box with a speaker and camera and an Amazon Echo Show-like high-end speaker with an iPad for a display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has a good track record when it comes to revealing details on Apple's yet-to-be-announced products, so much of what he claims here may come to fruition. We especially think the fitness-tracking AirPods Pro make the most sense given Apple's focus on health. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
