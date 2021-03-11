Here's what the Apple AirPods 3 might look like

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next generation of standard AirPods have been the subject of the rumour mill for some time, but the latest leak gives us a very good indication of what they might look like.

Previous rumours have claimed the third generation of AirPods - or AirPods 3 as we are calling them - will be a cross between the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro and leaked images of the headphones in the flesh seem to support this.

The images comes from LeaksApplePro and they show what looks like a case similar to the AirPods Pro in that it is wider than the standard AirPods case, as well as headphones that are a different design to both the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

Based on the images - if they are real - the AirPods 3 will be rounder than the standard AirPods and have shorter stems, like the AirPods Pro. The black vents are also much larger than the current AirPods, which is the same as what we saw in a previous leak, matching a similar design to the AirPods Pro but without the moulded tips.

There's nothing to say the latest images are real, but they support previous rumours and leaks. In terms of features, the AirPods 3 are rumoured to have some water resistance and noise cancellation. They are also expected to feature a new chip.

Apple is rumoured to have an event planned for 23 March where the AirTags and new iPads are expected. Given the second generation of standard AirPods were revealed in March 2019, we wouldn't be surprised to see the third gen appear officially in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, you can read our AirPods 3 rumour round up feature for all the latest.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.