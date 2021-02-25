Netflix isn't going to support Apple's spatial audio

(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced spatial audio at WWDC 2020, a virtualised surround sound system with a trick up its sleeve - directional anchoring.

It means that while you're enjoining immersive audio, that audio can stay oriented to the device that you're viewing it on. The voice will be positioned on the screen, for example, even when you look away.

It's a solution somewhat unique to the mobile ecosystem where everything can change position, the screen you're viewing and the person viewing it, which is different to a home cinema setup where the screen is fixed and the speakers are fixed - which perhaps explains why it's not supported on Apple TV 4K.

Earlier in 2021 there was a rumour that Netflix was going to be adding support for Apple spatial audio, meaning those using AirPods Pro or AirPods Max - and a compatible iPhone or iPad - would benefit from the feature.

That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, with Netflix giving a statement to MacRumors rebuffing the suggestion. Netflix told the Apple specialist website that instead it was "testing multi-channel support for built-in speakers" looking to improve its offering.

That might come as a disappointment for those enjoying spatial audio, already supported on Apple TV+, Amazon Video, Disney+ and HBO Max, leaving Netflix very much as an outsider.

Writing by Chris Hall.