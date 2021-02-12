  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Apple headphone news

Get around 20% off Apple AirPods Pro right now

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Get around 20% off Apple AirPods Pro right now

- Plus there are great discounts on other Apple AirPods at the moment, too

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AirPods Pro have received a great price drop in the US and UK. In the US, they're down to around $180 and in the UK they're around the £199 mark.

The AirPods Pro are the most expensive AirPods, of course, though the price drop of around 20 percent is the cheapest we've yet seen them. They offer decent noise-cancelling, sweat/waterproofing and advanced controls.

And, with the price drop, they're now a really compelling purchase over and above the AirPods 2. They stay in your ears better so can be used for exercise, too. 

squirrel_widget_168834

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) have been reduced from $199 to $159.99 (again that's 20 percent off), and the original AirPods sit at a very affordable $119.99 (down from $159, 25 percent off), too.

squirrel_widget_171936

If you're in the UK, the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) are now £159 (from £199, 20 percent off) and the original version of the earbuds is at £124.99 (from £159, 21 percent off).

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad
The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham ·

Top headphones capable of handling lossless 48kHz digital audio from Apple devices.

squirrel_widget_148285

If you're not sure which AirPods you should buy, why not check out our AirPods comparison feature: Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: Which are the best Apple true wireless earphones for you?

Writing by Dan Grabham.

Recommended for you
How to update your AirPods and AirPods Pro
How to update your AirPods and AirPods Pro By Maggie Tillman ·
Get around 20% off Apple AirPods Pro right now
Get around 20% off Apple AirPods Pro right now By Dan Grabham ·
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham ·