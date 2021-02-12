Get around 20% off Apple AirPods Pro right now

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AirPods Pro have received a great price drop in the US and UK. In the US, they're down to around $180 and in the UK they're around the £199 mark.

The AirPods Pro are the most expensive AirPods, of course, though the price drop of around 20 percent is the cheapest we've yet seen them. They offer decent noise-cancelling, sweat/waterproofing and advanced controls.

And, with the price drop, they're now a really compelling purchase over and above the AirPods 2. They stay in your ears better so can be used for exercise, too.

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) have been reduced from $199 to $159.99 (again that's 20 percent off), and the original AirPods sit at a very affordable $119.99 (down from $159, 25 percent off), too.

If you're in the UK, the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) are now £159 (from £199, 20 percent off) and the original version of the earbuds is at £124.99 (from £159, 21 percent off).

If you're not sure which AirPods you should buy, why not check out our AirPods comparison feature: Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: Which are the best Apple true wireless earphones for you?

