(Pocket-lint) - Apple will celebrate the Lunar New Year by launching a special edition of its AirPods Pro, featuring an emoji engraving to mark the Year of the Ox.

The symbol will be branded onto both the charging case and retail box for the earbuds, and, as we transition away from the Year of the Rat, the Cupertino giant has also flipped its logos on some regional websites to incorporate the cow.

This new special edition will sell for the same price as the regular AirPods Pro, coming in at 1,999 yuan (roughly $310/£230) in China, which makes sense considering that buyers can receive a similar engraving service on the case for free in other countries. The ox-themed AirPods will be on sale in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, too.

However, as we say, this is a special edition, and thus Apple is limiting orders to two-per-person. Only 25,400 are being made, with 11,480 to be sold in stores across the region and 13,920 made available to purchase from Apple's online retail stores. This, coupled with the fact the Year of the Ox only comes around once every 12 years, means you'll have to be fairly lucky to snag this edition of the AirPods Pro.

Whether we see Apple replicate this same celebration for Lunar New Year - and the Year of the Tiger - in 2022 naturally remains to be seen, but, at the very least, it's a neat way for Apple to highlight its continued commitment to such an important market.

Writing by Conor Allison.