Will Apple's AirPods Studio finally be unveiled today?

(Pocket-lint) - There is a strange, last minute nugget of speculation doing the rounds that suggests Apple will finally unveil long-rumoured AirPods Studio over-ear headphones this week - maybe even later today.

Yesterday, online gossip suggested that the Cupertino firm could unleash a new Apple TV today, Tuesday 8 December. However, while Apple may well be gearing up to announce something "multiple sources" claim that it will be the fabled AirPods Studio instead.

According to AppleTrack's anonymous sources, the over-ear headphones with adaptive noise cancelling tech may launch today, although it also adds the caveat that "Apple’s plans are historically fluid and subject to change".

Meanwhile, trusted Apple expert, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, yesterday retweeted his prior story about the headphones being still on track for release. This could be a further indication that something is in the pipeline.

We even said last week that the headphones could be launched soon.

We will naturally keep on top of this today and let you know if anything becomes more concrete.

The Apple AirPods Studio headphones are rumoured to come with ear detection technology, to pause music when you remove them, and could cost around $349 (and the equivalent in pounds). You can read more about them here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.