(Pocket-lint) - Although Apple recently hosted three different events, it reportedly might have another product announcement up its sleeve. According to MacRumors, which saw an "internal memo" from Apple, the company appears to be planning something for 8 December 2020.

More specifically, Apple apparently informed service providers that it has "AppleCare-related changes" coming next Tuesday at 5:30am PT (8:30am ET). It told technicians to prepare for new product SKUs as well as new or updated product descriptions and pricing. MacRumors said these types of memos usually precede Apple product announcements, including, most recently, the iPhone 12 in October.

That said, several reports think Apple likely won't hold a press event at such short notice; instead, Cupertino might publish press releases to announce a couple new products. The 5:30am PT time is a popular slot that the company chooses to quietly announce hardware, such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro in May 2020, the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019, and the second-generation AirPods in March 2019.

Plus, L0vetodream, who has a reliable track record when it comes to leaks, recently claimed on Twitter that there will be a "Christmas surprise from Apple", though it's still unclear what Apple will announce if all this is true. Perhaps it'll finally launch its long-rumoured item-tracking AirTags, or maybe AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. These products were rumoured to launch in 2020 but never materialised.

Whatever is unveiled, it'll obviously be available with AppleCare coverage, so we're assuming it'll be hardware. Stay tuned and we'll keep you posted.

