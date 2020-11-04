(Pocket-lint) - If you own the AirPods Pro and are experiencing static or crackling sound from the wireless earbuds, you can officially ask Apple for a free replacement. The company might even be able to fix them for you. Here's everything you need to know.

Apple has discovered that some AirPods Pro units may be defective. It "determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues, [including] crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone". Apple also said active noise cancellation on some AirPods Pro units might not work as expected - “such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise".

Apple said a small percentage are experiencing sound issues. Plus, the issues only affect AirPods Pro units made before October 2020. The sound issues also only affect the AirPods Pro, not the original AirPods.

Apple said it will fix or replace affected AirPods Pros for free of charge. You’ll need to bring them to an Apple authorized service provider, make an appointment at an Apple Store, or contact Apple Support. Apple also said its program only covers "affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit". And no, since AirPods Pro cases are not affected by any of the sound issues, they are not eligible to be fixed or replaced.

Check out Apple's support page for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.