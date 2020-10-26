(Pocket-lint) - Apple is developing new versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, who are well-known for scooping Apple. They claim both wireless earbuds will reportedly be updated soon with fresh designs and improved wireless chips.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro might no longer have those iconic white stems, for instance. They will instead look more like Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or even Google Pixel Buds. And they will likely still have noise cancellation. As for the next AirPods, they'll look more similar to the current AirPods Pro, complete with shorter stems and replaceable tips. They might get a better battery life, too.

Technically, the next AirPods will be Apple's third-generation model, and they could be announced as early as the first half of next year.

Bloomberg also said Apple’s long-rumoured over-ear headphones are still in the works. Apple is still reportedly tweaking the design; it's changed the size of the external touchpads and the number of swappable parts. (You might be able to replaceable the ear pads, for instance.)

Finally, Apple has reportedly discussed introducing a third HomePod speaker, which would between the $299 HomePod and the $99 HomePod mini. But development for this speaker is thought to be in its early stages.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.