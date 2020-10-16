  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Apple headphone news

Is this why we didn't see AirPods Studio and AirTags at the iPhone 12 event?

, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can’t be verified by collaborating sources.
Apple Is this why we didn't see AirPods Studio and AirTags at the iPhone 12 event?

- Coming soon?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple apparently isn't finished with introducing new hardware in 2020. The Cupertino company held an event in September and October, and now, it might unveil two more devices by the end of the year.

Apple's long-rumored over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio, didn't launch at the iPhone 12 event in October 2020 because the company reportedly ran in into a "hiccup" in production. According to Twitter leaker Jon Prosser, who has a so-so track record, Apple has therefore eliminated a few features from the headphones and plans to imminently unveil them.

He said Apple could unveil the AirPods Studio next month and launch them in December. Or, they could be put on the back burner until March.

The latest leaks suggest Apple has developed a Sport model of the headphones with large, cushioned ear cups, active noise cancellation, and USB-C port for charging. The headphones are also fully reversible and can determine which ear is which when worn.

They will reportedly be available in White and Space Gray.

Finally, Prosser also had some news about Apple's AirTags. He said they will launch next month when iOS 14.3 is released.

The upcoming iOS update will reportedly enable the tracking tags to work. They are also expected to rely on the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, first introduced in the iPhone 11 Pro series, as well as the Find My app, to track items via crowdsourcing.

For more about both the AirPods Studio and the AirTags, see our rumour roundups below:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.