(Pocket-lint) - Apple apparently isn't finished with introducing new hardware in 2020. The Cupertino company held an event in September and October, and now, it might unveil two more devices by the end of the year.

Apple's long-rumored over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio, didn't launch at the iPhone 12 event in October 2020 because the company reportedly ran in into a "hiccup" in production. According to Twitter leaker Jon Prosser, who has a so-so track record, Apple has therefore eliminated a few features from the headphones and plans to imminently unveil them.

He said Apple could unveil the AirPods Studio next month and launch them in December. Or, they could be put on the back burner until March.

First:



Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production



A few key features have now been cut.



Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units.



Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production

A few key features have now been cut.

Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units.

Looking like they won't be ready to ship until December AT BEST.

The latest leaks suggest Apple has developed a Sport model of the headphones with large, cushioned ear cups, active noise cancellation, and USB-C port for charging. The headphones are also fully reversible and can determine which ear is which when worn.

They will reportedly be available in White and Space Gray.

Finally, Prosser also had some news about Apple's AirTags. He said they will launch next month when iOS 14.3 is released.

Second:



With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all.



Currently, they’re on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month..



So... pic.twitter.com/Dl0DpMrH9Y — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020

The upcoming iOS update will reportedly enable the tracking tags to work. They are also expected to rely on the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, first introduced in the iPhone 11 Pro series, as well as the Find My app, to track items via crowdsourcing.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.