Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro available with huge Black Friday discount

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday may see hundreds of gadgets receive temporary price cuts, but Apple's wares typically stand out from the crowd - and the AirPods and AirPods Pro are still available at a great discount.

Each device within the AirPods family - the original AirPods, the second-generation AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) and AirPods Pro - have received a price reduction on Amazon, letting you save as much around $50.

The AirPods Pro is comfortably the most expensive of the trio, though the usual asking price of $249 has been slashed to $199 - a great deal for anybody slightly put off by the price beforehand, and the cheapest we've ever seen the model.

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) have been reduced from $199 to $159.98, and the original AirPods sit at a very affordable $128.98 (down from $159) in another Black Friday deal.

There are also mouthwatering savings to be had if you're in the UK - again, with all three models still offered with a notable discount.

The AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) have been cut down to £157 (from £199) and the original version of the earbuds is at £125 (from £159).

With Apple products not usually discounted too heavily outside of a couple of sales windows, this is a great opportunity to get a hold of one of the three AirPods models without paying the full hit.

