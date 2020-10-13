(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day may see hundreds of gadgets receive temporary price cuts, but the party only really starts once Apple's wares begin being discounted - and now the AirPods and AirPods Pro have joined.

Each device within the AirPods family - the original AirPods, the second-generation AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) and AirPods Pro - have received a price reduction on Amazon, letting you save as much around $50.

The AirPods Pro is comfortably the most expensive of the trio, though the usual asking price of $249 has been slashed to $199 - a great deal for anybody slightly put off by the price beforehand. Just keep in mind, of course, that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of any deal.

• See the Apple AirPods Pro deal at Amazon US - available for $199

That includes the older models, with the AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) reduced from $199 to $149.98, and the original AirPods sitting at a very affordable $114.99 (down from $159).

There are also mouthwatering savings to be had if you're in the UK - again, with all three models receiving a notable discount.

The AirPods Pro model is currently available for £208 (from £249), AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) have been cut down to £159 (from £199) and the original version of the earbuds is at £128 (from £159).

With Apple products not usually discounted too heavily outside of a couple of sales windows, this is a great early opportunity to get a hold of one of the three AirPods models without paying the full hit. And though it is likely a similar reduction will be available for Black Friday, it's not guaranteed.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.