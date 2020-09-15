(Pocket-lint) - Apple sometimes releases software updates, or firmware, for its AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds. These updates can bring new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. For example, Apple recently rolled out the firmware version 3A283 to introduce a Spatial Audio feature for AirPods Pro.

If you want to check which version your earbuds are running and then update them to the latest version, here's what you need to know.

To check the version of firmware that's currently installed on your earbuds, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app on your iOS device. Tap General. Tap About. Tap ‌AirPods‌. Check the numbers next to Firmware Version.

If want to make sure your earbuds are up to date with the latest firmware, follow the steps below.

Insert your ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro into their case. Connect the charging case to a power source using the included Lightning to USB cable. Or, if you have a Wireless Charging Case, place it on a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat. Move the iPhone or iPad that the ‌AirPods‌ w paired were with to the charging case. Note: Make sure the iOS device has an internet connection.

That's it. After a bit, any available firmware updates should be automatically downloaded and installed.

You can also try resetting your ‌AirPods‌. Here's how - according to Apple Support.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.