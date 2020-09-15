(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released a firmware update - called 3A283 - for the AirPods Pro that appears to introduce support for Spatial Audio, a new feature expected to go live with iOS 14. The update adds a Spatial Audio option to the Control Center, but it currently requires the ‌iOS 14‌ beta update to use it.

At WWDC 2020, Apple announced some exciting changes coming to its AirPods range via firmware updates - principally, Spatial Audio for the AirPods Pro, and automatic switching for all models. The former is a virtual surround sound system. It uses the gyroscope and accelerometer in the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and iPhone to track the motion of your head and your ‌iPhone‌'s position and then it compares that motion data in order to impact the sound you receive.

With iOS 14 installed and a pair of AirPods Pro updated to Apple's new firmware, you can enjoy Spatial Audio. Although Apple has yet to release iOS 14 to the public, it's currently beta testing a near-final build of the software. The company is expected to imminently roll out iOS 14, perhaps before the next iPhone debuts.

This AirPods firmware update also enables a feature that allows for automatic switching between devices. Available for ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌, it allows them to seamlessly switch between your MacBook, iPhone, or iPad, detecting when you're changing the desired audio source to a new device. We've been wanting this for a while, and it looks impressive, including the nice touch that a call to your iPhone can switch you back to your phone for prompt answering.

Both of these features should be available now.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.