Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case have $30/£40 off

(Pocket-lint) - There was once a time where it was nearly impossible to find AirPods deals - that's no longer the case. Now, however, they're regularly discounted at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Currently, there's $30 or £40 off the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case in the US and UK.

squirrel_widget_171936

While it's not a massive saving, it certainly is unusual and a welcomed bargain for anyone who has been eyeing a pair but wants to save a bit.

Apple's second-generation AirPods offer decent sound quality, hands-free Siri, touch controls and seamless interaction with iPhone, iPad and your Mac thanks to the built-in, Apple-designed H1 chip.

The version with a wireless charging case is great if you want the flexibility to place your AirPods on top of a wireless charger, just like your iPhone.

If you don't need the wireless charging case, check out the latest prices on that version:

squirrel_widget_148285

Want the latest and greatest? Well right now, there's also a bit of money off the AirPods Pro, too. And, although it's hardly a big discount, it is unusual to see money off the Pro version of Apple's headphones. If you can stretch to them, it'll definitely be worth your while.

squirrel_widget_168834

Writing by Dan Grabham.