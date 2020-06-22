Apple's used its WWDC event to announce some exciting changes coming to its AirPods range via firmware updates - principally, spatial audio for the AirPods Pro, and automatic switching for all models.

The former is a virtual surround sound system for Apple's most premium AirPods model, but one that sounds more than a little involved, in true Apple style.

Rather than going down a simpler route, Apple will have its headphones track your head's motion not just independently, but in relation to your iPad or iPhone so that the positioning of each can impact on the sound you receive.

If this marks an upgrade to the sound profile of the AirPods Pro for watching movies or TV, that's a net gain, so is likely to be a hit with users, although there wasn't a timeline on when it's coming.

Another enticing feature coming to all AirPods, from what Apple disclosed, is a long-awaited update to device switching, which will see your AirPods seamlessly switch between your MacBook, iPhone or iPad as you do so, detecting when you're changing the desired audio source to a new device.

We've been wanting this for a while, and it looks impressive so far, including the nice touch that a call to your iPhone can switch you back to your phone for prompt answering, a handy feature.

Both of these features should be coming in forthcoming firmware updates for AirPods models, although there's no date on that release as of yet.