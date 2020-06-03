The Apple AirPods Studio over-ear headphones are imminent according to latest reports

Apple's AirPods Studio over-ear headphones have reportedly gone into production and will be released imminently.

We already know the headphones will feature active noise cancellation and have features very similar to the AirPods Pro, but with head and neck detection so the headphones will know when they're on your head (for play/pause) or around your neck (so they won't switch off if you're still wearing them).

XDA Developer's Max Weinbach says the firmware for the headphones has also been completed in an iPhone 12 rumours video, while DigiTimes recently reported that production had started. The iPhone 13.5.5 beta is now out in the wild.

Some rumours have pinned Apple's virtual WWDC20 developer conference as the launchpad for the new headphones, but we don't think so because Apple has repeatedly shied away from launching consumer-oriented hardware at WWDC in recent years.

Apple has shown recently that it's very happy to launch products via press release during the last few months and we expect the AirPods Studio to be no exception.

There is also some chatter that Apple will launch Apple News+ Audio - perhaps featuring smart speaker-style audio bulletins - during WWDC. Reports suggest that Apple News+ has struggled to add subscribers even though the service offers good value for money.