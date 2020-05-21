Apple's wireless Powerbeats Pro might soon be available in four new bright colours, if newly leaked images shared by WinFuture are indeed legit. The images reveal the headphones will come in in red, pink, light blue, and yellow.

Apple last released new colours for the Powerbeats Pro in August 2019, when it debuted for the first time white, green, and dark blue models. These were in addition to the original black colour, of course.

Apart from the new colors, the earbuds are said to be identical to the existing lineup. They're likely powered by an H1 chip and don’t feature active noise cancellation. On the whole, we don't think there's a more complete pair of wire-free earphones than the Powerbeats Pro. You get incredible battery life, enjoyable sound, and a fit that's secure enough to take it on your most extreme workout.

The price of the new colors is reportedly set at €249.95 in Europe (about $249 in the US). A release date is supposedly scheduled for 1 June, though the new colours could be revealed sooner. If that's the case, we suspect it'll be a quiet launch with maybe even no actual announcement.

