Apple AirPods Studio over-ear headphones will detect when you take them off

Apple's new over-ear headphones are set to incorporate numerous innovative technologies. The headphones are set to be called AirPods Studio - taking a cue from the Beats Studio series of over-ear headphones - and will include active noise cancellation as suspected and are set to cost $349/£349.

AirPods Studio will be able to detect when you remove them which will pause music just as with the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro. 9to5Mac also suggests they will be able to detect when they're on your neck as well - that seems to suggest that they'll still be on and ready, but music will be paused.

However, if neither your head or neck are detected then presumably they will go to standby after a short time.

Another suggestion - which we'd take with a pinch of salt - says that you can use AirPods Studio either way around; the headphones will route the left and right channels accordingly.

While you'll be able to use them with any device, of course, Apple devices will be able to fine-tune the sound using custom equaliser settings. 9to5Mac's source suggests low, medium, and high-frequency adjustments will be able to be made. That suggests these headphones will be aimed at prosumers and content creators

Other evidence has been found for the new headphones in leaked iOS 14 code suggesting white and black colour options.