Could Apple release AirPods 3 in the coming weeks?

There's no doubt that Apple's AirPods are one of the big tech success stories of recent years. And it appears that Apple is determined to keep up the pace of its success with a third-generation version of the standard AirPods.

The news comes from noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser who belives the launch could happen in the next month alongside the only other Apple product we're definitely expecting soon - the MacBook Pro 14-inch, which would introduce the new Magic Keyboard to the smaller MacBook Pro alongside a bump-up in processing and graphics capabilities.

The earphones could introduce what we've been expecting for some time - a more fitness-orientated pair of earphones that are a halfway house between the current AirPods 2 and the AirPods 2. While they would be sweatproof and waterproof, we doubt they will have the active noise cancellation (ANC) of the AirPods Pro.

Digitimes has talked before about an AirPods Pro Lite, although we think this is unlikely. This would mean the AirPods Pro-style design but without the ANC.

2020 is set to be a busy year on the headphone front for Apple - we're also expecting it to launch some own-brand over-ears later in the year based upon its Beats know-how. Beats is also set for an interesting year - its talisman president Luke Wood is stepping down from the brand he has lead since 2011.