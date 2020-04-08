More details emerge on upcoming Apple-branded headphones including AirPods X

More details have emerged on the Apple-branded headphones that have been rumoured for some time yet look set to be launched during 2020.

The new headphones will be Beats in all but name, it seems, with the new over-ear headphones being a high-end pair to sit alongside the Beats Solo Pro.

According to tech analyst Jon Prosser, they're codenamed B515 and will be $350. But Prosser claims they're set to launch at Apple's developer conference (WWDC) which will be virtual but still take place in June.

Yet Apple has increasingly backtracked from using WWDC as a consumer product launchpad, instead focusing on macOS, iOS, tvOS, iPadOS and watchOS. More likely is that Apple would just announce the headphones in a press release, even if it is in a couple of months' time.

Prosser also reinforced rumours around the AirPods X, which will probably be Beats X-style neckband headphones for sports. They'll clock in around the $200 mark and will debut at the same time as the iPhone 12 most likely - in September.

Prosser adds that Apple's end goal is to phase out the Beats name, but we believe that's extremely wide of the mark, even if some of the Beats models are in need of a refresh (they probably haven't been refreshed as they are still selling well).

By all accounts, the Beats brand remains extremely profitable and appeals to a set of users who wouldn't necessarily buy AirPods Pro or other Apple-branded audio gear.

Certainly, Apple's wearables segment - of which Beats is a part - is growing well according to company results.

While the deal to buy Beats seemed expensive at the time - the $3 billion investment bought Apple a bunch of audio know-how, while Beats' streaming service was the first step on the road to the Apple Music streaming service.