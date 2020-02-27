Apple's Powerbeats 4 look just like Powerbeats 3, FCC filing reveals

Apple received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for a pair of wireless earbuds, which are assumed to be the Powerbeats 4.

The recent filing shows earbuds that look a lot like the $199 Powerbeats 3, down to the wings and connecting cable. They have the model number A2015 and are described as "Power Beats Wireless" in the US regulatory documents.

Keep in mind, in December, Apple released the iOS 13.3 update, in which strings of code were spotted and seemed to suggest Powerbeats 4 would arrive soon with the ability to talk to Siri simply using the "Hey Siri" wake phrase. At the time, reports speculated the Powerbeats 4 were imminent and would likely feature Apple’s proprietary H1 chip for seamless connectivity with different devices.

With Apple’s H1 chip, the Powerbeats 4 would most likely also support the “Announce Messages with Siri” feature, which allows Siri to read messages aloud without you unlocking your iPhone. Apple already sells the $249 Powerbeats Pro with “Hey Siri” support. But, if you add it all up, the Powerbeats 4 will likely end up cheaper than the Powerbeats Pros.

It's unclear when Powerbeats 4 will arrive. FCC filings usually precede official product announcements by mere weeks or months, however, and Apple is rumoured to be prepping a hardware launch event for around mid-March - if coronavirus concerns don't interfere.