AirPods X Generation listing hints at upcoming $400 headphones

Listings for a pair of Apple headphones have appeared within Target's store systems, perhaps indicating the manufacturer is about to launch a new pair of headphones.

The listing specifically calls the unit the Apple Airpods (X Generation), with a price of $399.99.

With a price that high, we'd think that the product being launched is more likely to be a pair of over ear headphones than a new pair of in-ears, especially given that the AirPods Pro is the flagship pair which has only just launched.

It could be that these are the long-rumoured Apple over-ears, and that the listing has a temporary placeholder which doesn't have the final confirmed product name.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this



Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399.



Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

Another possibility - given how closely Apple and Beats work together these days - is that these are a revamped pair of Studio headphones.

Since the Powerbeats Pro, Apple has been directly involved in both the design and technology built into Beats products, rather than just supplying tech and putting them into a standard Beats design.

Whatever they are, the listing - according to Jon Prosser's sources - suggests that a launch is coming soon, and that retail stores are preparing to stock this new product.