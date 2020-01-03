Apple now lets you engrave a poop emoji on your AirPods charging case

Apple has quietly introduced a new personal engraving option for the Apple AirPods' charging case on its site.

The company is allowing customers who've purchased ‌AirPods‌ to engrave emoji characters on their devices. Customers have long been allowed to engrave AirPods‌, but they could only add text. With this new option, however, they can now add their favourite emoji, whether it's thumbs up, skull, blowing kiss face, smiling face, face with tongue out, ghost, and even poop if that's your preference.

There appear to be multiple different ones to choose from, but not every emoji is available. All the emoji symbols you can pick from will be engraved larger than the previous text option, and even the text's size has been increased as part of this updated offering. Apple is promoting its new engraving options on its main website and on product pages for the AirPods, as spotted by MacRumours.

Emoji engravings should be available for all AirPods‌ models. They're applied to the earbuds' charging case upon order. Unfortunately, customers can only choose text or emoji as an engraving, not both, perhaps because of their larger size.

